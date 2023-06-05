Creo Medical - NICE to review Speedboat Inject

Creo Medical has announced that its flagship product, Speedboat Inject, has been selected for assessment by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), a UK-based independent expert organisation that provides national guidance on medical practices and technologies. Post selection, the device will go through a committee review of the headline data and a multi-stage evaluation process by NICE, to investigate Speedboat for endoscopic submucosal dissection of lower gastrointestinal lesions. While Creo’s Pioneer training programme and robotics deals with Intuitive Surgical and CMR Surgical hold significant potential for Speedboat’s uptake globally, the NICE guidance, if favourable, would likely support increased adoption of the device in the UK, providing further validation for the product as well as the CROMA platform.