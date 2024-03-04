Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - MicroBlate Flex progresses with first robotics use




04.03.24 14:08
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical has marked another milestone in advancing utility of its electrosurgical devices with the first use of its MicroBlate Flex device in a robotic-guided lung tissue ablation procedure (as part of an ongoing clinical study). Although not disclosed by the company, we believe this procedure was performed on Creo’s Kamaptive technology partner Intuitive Surgical’s ION bronchoscopy-focused robotics platform. Proving and expanding compatibility with robotic platforms has been an overarching goal for Creo and we see this as a notable step towards achieving this. The successful procedure also bodes well for the company’s partnership with Intuitive Surgical, which holds an estimated 57% market share in robotic surgical systems and has an installed base of 534 ION systems, indicative of the sizeable market opportunity for Creo. For reference the lung cancer therapeutic market size is estimated at $28bn in 2022 and is expected to reach c $60bn by 2032.

