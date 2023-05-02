Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - Entering phase of accelerating growth inflection




02.05.23 11:42
Edison Investment Research

FY22 was a key inflection period for Creo with significant traction in the adoption of Speedboat Inject (its flagship electrosurgical device) and its proprietary CROMA technology platform, reflected in major robotic deals with Intuitive Surgical and CMR Surgical. Total revenue growth (8% y-o-y to £27.2m) was in line with consensus (£27m) and was primarily driven by Creo’s core technology business. Operating losses rose to £30.8m, affected by increased personnel and R&D expenses, although management expects a sharp reduction from FY23 following cost-optimisation measures implemented in H222. We expect further expansion of the Speedboat Inject user base (with an emphasis on training enrolment) to be the strategic priority in FY23. With the recent fund-raise of £33.7m (gross) in Q123, we estimate the company is funded to operational profitability in H126. Incorporating the improved cash balance post the reporting period, our valuation increases to £528m (150p/share) from £493m.

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht Navigation in Magic Leap von Google ($GOOGL) und Alibaba
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,27 € 0,274 € -0,004 € -1,46% 02.05./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ1BLL44 A2DH40 1,21 € 0,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,272 € 0,00%  10:18
Frankfurt 0,27 € -1,46%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie wird 306% steigen - 10 Mio. Tonnen Lithium entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...