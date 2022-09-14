Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - Building momentum in 2022




14.09.22 07:34
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical’s H122 results highlighted its progress in developing and commercialising its minimally invasive electrosurgical devices. Creo’s core asset, Speedboat Inject, continued to gain traction in H122, supported by an initial licensing payment from Intuitive Surgical (signed in May 2022) and complemented by the mature European consumables business, which remains a stable revenue stream. We see upside potential from the multi-year collaboration with Intuitive Surgical but await further details before reflecting this in our estimates. Creo's outlook remains focused on wider adoption of its six products in the flagship CROMA platform. In reflecting the H122 results and rolling our model, we have increased our valuation to £489m or 269p/share, from £434m previously.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,75 € 0,755 € -0,005 € -0,66% 14.09./12:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ1BLL44 A2DH40 2,14 € 0,75 €
Werte im Artikel
0,76 plus
+3,42%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,755 € +3,42%  08:11
Frankfurt 0,75 € -0,66%  09:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla's Elon Musk: "Atomkraftwerke am Netz lassen" - Rallye bei Uran-Aktien. Diesen Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...