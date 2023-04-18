Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - Albyn Medical stake acquired as wholly owned




18.04.23 11:24
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical has announced that it has acquired the remaining 5% stake in Albyn Medical (for €1.2m), a subsidiary that is Creo’s primary revenue contributor (c €20m in FY22 sales, per our estimates). The payout also included a previously agreed €1m earnout payment. Albyn Medical is a seller of own and third-party consumables and systems (primarily gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy related) with core focus on the UK and European markets and complements Creo’s core portfolio of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices. Creo acquired a 90% stake in Albyn in July 2020 for an equity value of €24.8m and €2.7m in performance-related payments over two years. Creo then acquired another 5% stake in March 2022 (for €1.2m and an additional €1.7m as the first earnout tranche) followed by the balance in the latest announcement. We expect the franchise to contribute steadily to the top line, driven by ongoing expansion efforts into the US market.

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,274 € 0,298 € -0,024 € -8,05% 18.04./11:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ1BLL44 A2DH40 1,26 € 0,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,302 € 0,00%  14.04.23
Stuttgart 0,274 € -8,05%  12:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10 Mio. Tonnen Lithium entdeckt - Lithium Hot Stock kündigt erste Ressourcen-Schätzung an - Massives Kaufsignal

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...