Cordel Group - Railtech play with scalable potential

Cordel Group is a UK technology company that provides an end-to-end data management platform for automated rail infrastructure monitoring. At its core, the company transforms fragmented legacy datasets into a ‘single source of truth’ to monitor networks in near real time, improving safety and mitigating long-term costs. Now embedded in major railroad networks globally, Cordel is positioned to scale either through hardware sales to update legacy data or through AI-powered use cases without a proportional rise in costs. The group’s end-to-end capabilities and ability to customise solutions provide a competitive edge.