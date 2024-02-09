Erweiterte Funktionen
Cordel Group - Railtech play with scalable potential
09.02.24 10:02
Edison Investment Research
Cordel Group is a UK technology company that provides an end-to-end data management platform for automated rail infrastructure monitoring. At its core, the company transforms fragmented legacy datasets into a ‘single source of truth’ to monitor networks in near real time, improving safety and mitigating long-term costs. Now embedded in major railroad networks globally, Cordel is positioned to scale either through hardware sales to update legacy data or through AI-powered use cases without a proportional rise in costs. The group’s end-to-end capabilities and ability to customise solutions provide a competitive edge.
Aktuell
