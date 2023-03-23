Erweiterte Funktionen



Context Therapeutics - Strategic pivot in pipeline focus




23.03.23 12:40
Edison Investment Research

In an unexpected move, Context Therapeutics has announced that it will be discontinuing further development work on its ONA-XR program and prioritize the development of its novel preclinical bispecific CLDN6xCD3 antibody, CTIM-76. While we view the news as disappointing given efficacy data in the OATH study were encouraging, we understand the need to prioritize safety for patients. With a market cap of $11m, Context is trading well below cash levels (end-FY22 cash balance of $35.5m). We have withdrawn our estimates and will revisit our model assumptions and overall valuation in due course. We note that the discontinuation of the ONA-XR programs allows Context to extend its cash runway to late 2024 (versus early 2024 previously), well past the planned IND filing of CTIM-76 in Q124.

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5901 $ 0,66 $ -0,0699 $ -10,59% 23.03./14:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US21077P1084 A3CWBU 1,98 $ 0,59 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,6265 € +5,76%  16.03.23
NYSE 0,7649 $ 0,00%  06.03.23
AMEX 0,819 $ 0,00%  21.02.23
München 0,6021 € -2,81%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,5304 € -8,55%  14:38
Berlin 0,5415 € -9,72%  14:10
Nasdaq 0,5901 $ -10,59%  14:43
Stuttgart 0,5074 € -15,57%  13:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Context Therapeutics 10.12.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...