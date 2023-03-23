Erweiterte Funktionen
Context Therapeutics - Strategic pivot in pipeline focus
23.03.23 12:40
Edison Investment Research
In an unexpected move, Context Therapeutics has announced that it will be discontinuing further development work on its ONA-XR program and prioritize the development of its novel preclinical bispecific CLDN6xCD3 antibody, CTIM-76. While we view the news as disappointing given efficacy data in the OATH study were encouraging, we understand the need to prioritize safety for patients. With a market cap of $11m, Context is trading well below cash levels (end-FY22 cash balance of $35.5m). We have withdrawn our estimates and will revisit our model assumptions and overall valuation in due course. We note that the discontinuation of the ONA-XR programs allows Context to extend its cash runway to late 2024 (versus early 2024 previously), well past the planned IND filing of CTIM-76 in Q124.
Aktuell
