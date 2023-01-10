Erweiterte Funktionen
Context Therapeutics - Manufacturing agreement with Lonza for CTIM-76
10.01.23 17:12
Edison Investment Research
Context Therapeutics has signed a manufacturing agreement with Lonza to develop CTIM-76 (active ingredient and final product form), its bispecific antibody clinical candidate for claudin 6 (CLDN6)-positive cancers. The collaboration marks a crucial step required to progress CTIM-76 towards the clinic. As a reminder, in December 2022, Context announced the selection of CTIM-76 as its CLDN6 clinical candidate (co-developed with partner Integral Molecular) and is currently undertaking investigative new drug (IND)-enabling studies with the goal of submitting the IND application in Q124.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,79 $
|0,8449 $
|-0,0549 $
|-6,50%
|10.01./21:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21077P1084
|A3CWBU
|1,98 $
|0,60 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|Context Therapeutics
|10.12.21