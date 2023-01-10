Erweiterte Funktionen



Context Therapeutics - Manufacturing agreement with Lonza for CTIM-76




10.01.23 17:12
Context Therapeutics has signed a manufacturing agreement with Lonza to develop CTIM-76 (active ingredient and final product form), its bispecific antibody clinical candidate for claudin 6 (CLDN6)-positive cancers. The collaboration marks a crucial step required to progress CTIM-76 towards the clinic. As a reminder, in December 2022, Context announced the selection of CTIM-76 as its CLDN6 clinical candidate (co-developed with partner Integral Molecular) and is currently undertaking investigative new drug (IND)-enabling studies with the goal of submitting the IND application in Q124.

 
