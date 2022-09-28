Context Therapeutics - Cash runway extended to Q124

Management has announced that Context Therapeutics will focus its R&D efforts on onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) in the ELONA trial along with the preclinical Claudin 6 (CLDN6) program while deprioritizing other preclinical activities. The Phase Ib/II ELONA trial, investigating ONA-XR’s use in metastatic breast cancer in combination with Menarini Group’s elacestrant, remains on schedule to begin patient enrolment in Q422 and interim data are now expected in Q423. We estimate reduced operating costs of $17.6m (previously $21.9m) in FY22, as the company cuts other preclinical R&D-related expenses. Importantly, we estimate an extended cash runway into Q124, from Q423 previously, past interim data from ELONA and IND filing for CLDN6 (expected in Q124). Our valuation is largely unchanged at $150m or $9.39 per share.