Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "COINSHARES I.":
CoinShares International - Q322 profitable, FTX impact manageable
17.11.22 10:08
Edison Investment Research
CoinShares International (CS) posted Q322 EBITDA of £6.4m vs £26.1m in Q321 as asset prices, trading volumes and volatility in digital asset markets remained subdued amid a persistent ‘crypto winter’. Having said that, the Q322 profit shows that CS can be profitable even in an adverse market environment. CS reported £4.5m in gains and income in its capital market infrastructure operations. Total comprehensive income of £20.0m (Q321: £26.2m) was assisted by FX gains on consolidation from a higher US$/£ rate. More recently however, the digital assets market has been shaken by the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,375 €
|2,34 €
|0,035 €
|+1,50%
|17.11./14:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLD8Y945
|A2QQ9U
|9,19 €
|2,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,375 €
|+1,50%
|14.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,305 €
|+0,66%
|14:00
|München
|2,305 €
|+0,22%
|08:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,32 $
|0,00%
|15.11.22
|Frankfurt
|2,235 €
|-0,45%
|09:16
|Berlin
|2,34 €
|-1,47%
|14:13
|Stuttgart
|2,265 €
|-3,21%
|14:26
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.