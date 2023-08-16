Erweiterte Funktionen



CoinShares International - Maintaining AUM leadership in Europe




16.08.23 14:11
Edison Investment Research

CoinShares International (CS) delivered another solid set of quarterly results, with Q223 EBITDA of £12.8m versus £8.4m in Q123. Its asset management business generated fee revenue of £10.6m (down from £14.2m in Q222, but up from £9.2m in Q123) as total AUM rebounded to £2.14bn at end-June 2023 from £1.44bn at end-2022. Its capital market infrastructure activities (CSCM) posted a £10.0m gain in Q223, bolstered primarily by fixed income, staking and decentralised finance (DeFi) activities. CS is continuing to develop its active asset management business, starting with running its first strategy to generate a track record ahead of the formal launch towards the end of 2023.

Aktuell
Börsenstar senkt Kriminalität um 45% mit Künstlicher Intelligenz
346% AI Hot Stock nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,235 € 4,275 € -0,04 € -0,94% 16.08./21:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BLD8Y945 A2QQ9U 4,83 € 1,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,235 € -0,94%  16:03
Frankfurt 4,15 € +1,47%  15.08.23
Stuttgart 4,17 € +0,12%  09:19
Berlin 4,26 € -0,93%  20:20
Düsseldorf 4,185 € -1,06%  19:31
München 4,30 € -1,94%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,43 $ -11,40%  02.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Krebsheilung - Neue klinische Studie startet. 245% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...