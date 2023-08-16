CoinShares International - Maintaining AUM leadership in Europe

CoinShares International (CS) delivered another solid set of quarterly results, with Q223 EBITDA of £12.8m versus £8.4m in Q123. Its asset management business generated fee revenue of £10.6m (down from £14.2m in Q222, but up from £9.2m in Q123) as total AUM rebounded to £2.14bn at end-June 2023 from £1.44bn at end-2022. Its capital market infrastructure activities (CSCM) posted a £10.0m gain in Q223, bolstered primarily by fixed income, staking and decentralised finance (DeFi) activities. CS is continuing to develop its active asset management business, starting with running its first strategy to generate a track record ahead of the formal launch towards the end of 2023.