CoinShares International - Leaving 2022 turmoil behind
30.05.23 08:44
Edison Investment Research
CoinShares International (CS) has moved on from the turmoil in digital asset markets in 2022 and has delivered Q123 EBITDA of £8.4m, with a meaningfully positive revenue and income contribution from both its passive asset management services (£9.4m) and its proprietary trading activities (£6.7m). It maintains a prudent cost management approach, with administrative expenses (incl. D&A and direct costs) of £7.6m in Q123, down c 22% y-o-y and broadly comparable with £7.9m in Q422 (excluding a goodwill write-down). It now trades at 0.8x its end-March 2023 book value.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,80 $
|3,0084 $
|-0,2084 $
|-6,93%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLD8Y945
|A2QQ9U
|4,23 $
|1,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,68 €
|+1,90%
|15:34
|Frankfurt
|2,63 €
|+4,78%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|2,635 €
|+3,13%
|14:08
|Berlin
|2,655 €
|+0,76%
|16:15
|München
|2,655 €
|-0,75%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|2,605 €
|-2,07%
|08:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,80 $
|-6,93%
|22.05.23
= Realtime
