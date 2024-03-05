Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CoinShares":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds    


CoinShares International - Becoming a dividend payer




05.03.24 12:34
Edison Investment Research

CoinShares International (CS) concluded its latest financial year with Q423 adjusted EBITDA of £25.7m, which brought its FY23 earnings to £56.9m (the second-best result in its history). The company is now introducing a dividend policy, aiming to pay out 20–40% of its total comprehensive income adjusted for currency translation differences. We calculate that, based on the FY23 results and current share price, this implies a healthy dividend yield of c 3.4–6.8%. CS is looking to expand into the US by exercising its option to acquire Valkyrie Funds (which has a US spot bitcoin ETF in its offering) and through its newly launched Hedge Fund Solutions business.

Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd. CAD$ Lithium-Übernahme - 5.721 mal mehr als Börsenwert
Neuer 284% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BTC/EUR (Bitcoin / EURO)


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,675 € 4,715 € -0,04 € -0,85% 05.03./20:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BLD8Y945 A2QQ9U 4,83 € 2,50 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
4,68 minus
-0,85%
62.842 minus
-7,17%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,675 € -0,85%  16:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,50 $ +25,00%  26.02.24
Düsseldorf 4,64 € +6,30%  08:11
München 4,57 € +2,58%  13:51
Frankfurt 4,435 € +1,03%  15:29
Stuttgart 4,585 € +0,88%  16:04
Berlin 4,635 € -1,90%  20:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 95% weniger Medikamente - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...