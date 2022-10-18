Erweiterte Funktionen

Cohort - Reversing anticipated FY24 tax benefit




18.10.22 15:12
Edison Investment Research

In our recent note following the trading update on 26 September 2022, we upgraded our FY24 EPS estimate to reflect an expected cut in future UK corporation tax rates. As the proposed tax cut has now been withdrawn, it is necessary to reverse that adjustment. As a result, Cohort is trading at a still undemanding FY24e multiple of 13.6x and, while falling by 6% to 683p, the DCF value remains at a substantial premium to the current share price.

