Cohort - Making good progress at SEA

Cohort’s subsidiary, SEA, has continued its strong order intake momentum by announcing a major new £34m support contract for the Royal Navy. The order augments the improving prospects for SEA as sales activity normalises following the pandemic hiatus. It also further underpins future revenue visibility at the group level, which was already strong with order cover at 90% of FY23 market consensus sales estimates in July although supply chain issues remain a risk. As Cohort’s defence focus returns to organic growth in FY23, the rating looks undemanding and well below our DCF value of 684p.