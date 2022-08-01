Erweiterte Funktionen



Cohort - Defence prioritisation to strengthen demand




01.08.22 14:12
Edison Investment Research

Cohort’s position as a growing international defence company is being increasingly recognised as the sector gains relevance for governments and investors alike. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is stimulating short-term operational requirements but, more importantly, has initiated a return to higher long-term defence spending commitments from NATO members. Cohort’s positioning in the training and supply of critical capabilities to its customers should benefit from the enhanced environment. FY22 was challenging for EID and Chess, but the rest of the business developed positively and prospects for a return to growth this year are good. Despite the recent share price gains, these prospects are not reflected in the rating, and our updated discounted cash flow (DCF) value of 684p/share indicates significant potential.

Aktuell
Neuer 406% Aktieninsider Tipp: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,25 € 6,85 € -0,60 € -8,76% 01.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0YD2B94 A0JDZC 7,95 € 5,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,30 € +0,80%  17:00
Berlin 6,50 € 0,00%  08:08
Stuttgart 6,25 € -8,76%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Welche Aktie jetzt kaufen? Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...