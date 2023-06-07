Erweiterte Funktionen



Claranova - Potential sale of non-core Avanquest activities




07.06.23 14:14
Edison Investment Research

Claranova has announced that it is in discussions to sell Avanquest’s non core activities in Europe. These activities make up less than 15% of Avanquest’s revenues and do not fit with the division’s strategy of developing proprietary SaaS solutions focused on three key segments. On a lower margin than the divisional average, the disposal should improve the profitability of Avanquest.

