Claranova - PlanetArt back on a growth path

Claranova reported revenue growth of 12% for H123, with a return to underlying revenue growth in PlanetArt, the group’s largest business. Adjusted EBITDA was affected by the inflationary environment and increased investment in marketing. Management expects revenue growth of c 10% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 25–30% for FY23. We have revised our FY23 forecasts to reflect the lower end of EBITDA guidance and factor in higher finance costs for both years.