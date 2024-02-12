Erweiterte Funktionen
Claranova - Guiding to strong H124 EBITDA growth
12.02.24 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Claranova reported a small increase in H124 revenue on a constant currency (cc) basis, as good growth in Avanquest and myDevices offset lower revenue in the larger PlanetArt division. Management expects H124 EBITDA to be at least 50% higher year-on-year (with growth in all divisions), highlighting the focus on profitability over growth. We maintain our EBITDA and EPS forecasts pending H124 results on 20 March.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,835 €
|2,365 €
|0,47 €
|+19,87%
|12.02./14:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013426004
|A2PNDC
|2,84 €
|1,35 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
