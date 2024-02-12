Claranova - Guiding to strong H124 EBITDA growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.02.24 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Claranova reported a small increase in H124 revenue on a constant currency (cc) basis, as good growth in Avanquest and myDevices offset lower revenue in the larger PlanetArt division. Management expects H124 EBITDA to be at least 50% higher year-on-year (with growth in all divisions), highlighting the focus on profitability over growth. We maintain our EBITDA and EPS forecasts pending H124 results on 20 March.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,835 € 2,365 € 0,47 € +19,87% 12.02./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013426004 A2PNDC 2,84 € 1,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,90 € +20,58%  14:14
München 2,835 € +19,87%  12:14
Stuttgart 2,84 € +19,58%  14:23
Berlin 2,465 € +5,34%  08:08
