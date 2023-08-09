Erweiterte Funktionen
Claranova - Focused on profitability
09.08.23 15:26
Edison Investment Research
Claranova reported FY23 revenue growth of 7%, or 2% on a constant currency organic basis. While this was below its 10% growth target, the company still expects to report EBITDA growth of 25–30% for FY23 and continues to target EBITDA margins of 10% by FY25. We have revised our revenue forecasts to reflect Q423 performance but have maintained our EBITDA forecasts for FY23 and FY24 and reflected the recent capital raise.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,832 €
|1,878 €
|-0,046 €
|-2,45%
|09.08./21:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013426004
|A2PNDC
|3,91 €
|1,36 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|144
|Claranova, die französische CEW.
|07.08.23