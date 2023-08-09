Claranova - Focused on profitability

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.08.23 15:26
Edison Investment Research

Claranova reported FY23 revenue growth of 7%, or 2% on a constant currency organic basis. While this was below its 10% growth target, the company still expects to report EBITDA growth of 25–30% for FY23 and continues to target EBITDA margins of 10% by FY25. We have revised our revenue forecasts to reflect Q423 performance but have maintained our EBITDA forecasts for FY23 and FY24 and reflected the recent capital raise.

