Claranova - Flat revenue in a challenging year
10.08.22 08:18
Edison Investment Research
Claranova has reported Q422/FY22 revenue substantially in line with our forecast. The group reported revenue growth of 4% for Q422 and 1% for FY22. As has been the case year to date, a slower performance in PlanetArt has offset growth in Avanquest and myDevices to result in a relatively flat revenue for the full year. We have reduced our FY22 EBITDA forecast to reflect the revenue restatement and higher costs in PlanetArt.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,64 €
|3,752 €
|-0,112 €
|-2,99%
|10.08./14:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013426004
|A2PNDC
|7,31 €
|2,84 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
