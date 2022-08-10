Claranova - Flat revenue in a challenging year

Claranova has reported Q422/FY22 revenue substantially in line with our forecast. The group reported revenue growth of 4% for Q422 and 1% for FY22. As has been the case year to date, a slower performance in PlanetArt has offset growth in Avanquest and myDevices to result in a relatively flat revenue for the full year. We have reduced our FY22 EBITDA forecast to reflect the revenue restatement and higher costs in PlanetArt.