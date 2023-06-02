Chosa - Making headway in precision oncology

Finanztrends Video zu Platin



mehr >

Chosa Oncology is a Scandinavian biotech looking to progress the clinical development of its cisplatin-based technology, iCIP, which consists of two core technologies: an AI-powered drug response predictor (DRP) that aims to identify the patients most likely to respond to cisplatin treatment and LiPlaCis, a liposomal cisplatin formulation with potential to improve both the safety and efficacy of conventional cisplatin. iCIP has demonstrated encouraging clinical proof-of-concept data from a Phase IIb study in metastatic breast cancer (mBC) patients, where patients with higher DRP scores were found to respond more effectively to LiPlaCis compared to those with lower DRP scores. In our view, iCIP is likely to interest pharmaceutical companies investigating novel cisplatin combination treatments. Chosa is looking to identify and secure strategic partnerships or buyers to advance iCIP into follow-on clinical studies.