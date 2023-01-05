Checkit - US contract wins and major renewal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CHECKIT PLC (P.RE.)":

Checkit has made further progress with its US growth strategy, recently signing three new material contracts in the US with a total minimum value over three years of $1m. The company has also signed a contract renewal with a major UK customer, worth £2.1m over four years. These wins confirm Checkit’s ability to win new customers in the US and retain existing customers. We maintain our forecasts.