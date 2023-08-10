Erweiterte Funktionen



Checkit - Trading on track in tough environment




10.08.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

Checkit made good progress in H124, growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 24% y-o-y and revenue by 19% y-o-y. Net revenue retention of 113% highlights the company’s ability to cross-sell and upsell, and the recent contract renewal with John Lewis and master service agreement with Compass provide further expansion opportunities. We maintain our forecasts.

