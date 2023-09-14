Checkit - Making good progress towards profitability

Checkit reported annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 24% y-o-y in H124, with more than half of the growth from upsells and cross-sells to its existing customer base. Revenue was 19% higher y-o-y and EBITDA losses nearly halved y-o-y. We have upgraded our FY24 EBITDA forecast on better gross margins and operating efficiencies. Recent contract wins provide upsell potential and the recent John Lewis contract renewal highlights the stickiness of the technology.