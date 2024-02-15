Erweiterte Funktionen
Checkit - FY24 revenue and ARR in line, EBITDA ahead
15.02.24 08:06
Edison Investment Research
Checkit’s FY24 trading update confirmed that revenue and year-end annual recurring revenue (ARR) were in line with our forecasts, up 17% and 16% respectively. Better cost control resulted in a smaller EBITDA loss than expected, highlighting good progress towards reaching profitability. Product development is focused on expanding into new verticals and enhancing the platform with tools to turn data into actionable insights.
