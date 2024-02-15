Erweiterte Funktionen



Checkit - FY24 revenue and ARR in line, EBITDA ahead




15.02.24 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Checkit’s FY24 trading update confirmed that revenue and year-end annual recurring revenue (ARR) were in line with our forecasts, up 17% and 16% respectively. Better cost control resulted in a smaller EBITDA loss than expected, highlighting good progress towards reaching profitability. Product development is focused on expanding into new verticals and enhancing the platform with tools to turn data into actionable insights.

