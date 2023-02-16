Erweiterte Funktionen

Checkit - FY23 ARR ahead of expectations




16.02.23 07:40
Edison Investment Research

Checkit’s FY23 trading update confirmed that year-end annual recurring revenue (ARR), FY23 reported revenue and year-end net cash beat our forecasts. ARR increased 28% y-o-y despite the challenging economic environment, as the company made good progress signing up new customers and expanding existing contracts. With 93% recurring revenue for continuing operations, the transition to a subscription-based model is complete. We will review our forecasts following FY23 results on 27 April.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,32 € 0,308 € 0,012 € +3,90% 16.02./09:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0C5RG72 A0ETUX 0,54 € 0,14 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,32 € +3,90%  09:16
Stuttgart 0,314 € 0,00%  12:53
Berlin 0,314 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
