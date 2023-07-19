Erweiterte Funktionen
Checkit - Adapting growth strategy to market conditions
19.07.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research
Over the last few years, Checkit has evolved its business to a subscription-based revenue model and adapted its operations to drive and support growth. Providing intelligent operations software for deskless workers, Checkit is focused on driving adoption of its software by large, multinational enterprises. Recent contract wins and upsells in the US show progress towards the target of generating the majority of annualised recurring revenue (ARR) in the US.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,204 €
|0,214 €
|-0,01 €
|-4,67%
|19.07./09:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0C5RG72
|A0ETUX
|0,35 €
|0,14 €
= Realtime
