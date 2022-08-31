Erweiterte Funktionen

CentralNic Group - Organic growth momentum continues




31.08.22 08:36
Edison Investment Research

CentralNic reported 62% organic revenue growth in H122, with gross revenues rising 93% y-o-y to US$335m and net revenues rising 51% to US$82m. Adjusted EBITDA rose 97% to US$39m (H121: US$20m), with adjusted EBITDA/net revenue increasing to 47%. Organic growth has continued to strengthen (H121: 20%, FY21: 39%, H122: 62%) as advertisers are driven to privacy-safe marketing solutions, such as CentralNic’s TONIC. With this continued high growth, we have raised our FY22 revenue forecast by 12% to US$642m and EBITDA to US$74m. We recognise that these forecasts may prove conservative, but given global economic uncertainties, we feel a degree of caution is in order. Management also noted that the bond refinancing is ongoing. Based on our revised estimates, CentralNic trades on an FY22 P/E of 8.5x and on 6.4x FY22 EV/adjusted EBITDA.

