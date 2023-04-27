Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001":
 Aktien    


CentralNic Group - FY23 outlook maintained after record Q1




27.04.23 07:48
Edison Investment Research

CentralNic’s Q123 trading update confirms management is delivering on its strategy of robust organic growth, coupled with strong cash generation, which has improved shareholder returns and further deleveraged its balance sheet. The group is confident that it is trading at least in line with current market consensus for FY23 and we maintain our forecasts, which are slightly ahead of consensus. CentralNic’s latest agreement with Microsoft Bing in Online Marketing lowers the group’s execution risk by diversifying its advertiser demand pool and adds to its growth potential.

Aktuell
Sensationelle 820ppm Lithium
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,30 € 1,33 € -0,03 € -2,26% 27.04./10:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCCW4X83 A1W4X9 1,80 € 1,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 1,35 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 1,30 € -0,76%  09:38
Frankfurt 1,30 € -2,26%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 CentralNic: Global domain name . 22.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...