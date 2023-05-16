Erweiterte Funktionen
CentralNic Group - Cash allocated to deliver on objectives
16.05.23 09:56
Edison Investment Research
CentralNic’s Q123 results showed robust revenue and profit growth, as well as a further deleveraging of its balance sheet. Its product comparison business VGL’s entry into France provides a strong organic growth opportunity, with potential to expand into other regions. The group continues to showcase its commitment to shareholder returns with its latest share buyback programme.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,33 €
|1,33 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.05./12:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BCCW4X83
|A1W4X9
|1,58 €
|1,33 €
= Realtime
