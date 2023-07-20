Erweiterte Funktionen


Centaur Media - Higher-quality revenues support EBITDA growth




20.07.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Centaur’s strategy of focusing on the development its key operations, the Flagship 4, is underpinning group EBITDA levels against a difficult trading backdrop limiting revenue growth potential. Flagship 4 revenues grew by 6% in H1 and now represent 74% of the group, with total H123 revenues down 3% y-o-y as other areas came under greater pressure. The increased proportion of higher-quality revenues in the mix means that the adjusted EBITDA margin should at least achieve the target FY23 level of 23% set in management’s MAP23 plan. Net cash remains strong, £8.8m at end June, post the special dividends paid out in H123, giving good scope for further investment in the core growth areas of business intelligence and learning.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt sensationelle 99,5% Lithium-Anomalie - Exploration startet
Börsenstar setzt nach 20.900% mit Noram Lithium auf diese Lithium-Aktie

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Ausgezeichnete Studienergebnisse im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs. 206% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:16 , Aktiennews
XWC handelt heute 0.87 Prozent höher bei ei [...]
18:16 , Aktiennews
Die Kryptowährung TenUp wird -0.12 Prozent [...]
18:16 , Aktiennews
SKIN wird -0.02 Prozent niedriger gehandelt u [...]
18:16 , Aktiennews
TOKPIE wird am Donnerstag, 20. Juli 2023, u [...]
18:16 , Aktiennews
Die Kryptowährung Shopping.io wird -1.03 Pro [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...