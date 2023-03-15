Erweiterte Funktionen
Cenkos Securities - Gained market share in tough conditions
15.03.23 09:36
Edison Investment Research
The much-reduced level of capital markets activity in 2022 meant sharply lower profitability for Cenkos, although control over fixed costs and reduced variable compensation provided some mitigation. The group continued to focus on client service, gained share in AIM fund-raising (to 15%), has made net additions to its client base and, supported by a strong balance sheet, has made selective staff hires to strengthen its capabilities.
