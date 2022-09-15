Erweiterte Funktionen
Cenkos Securities - Flexible model well suited to market conditions
15.09.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research
Capital market activity slowed sharply in H122, affecting Cenkos’s results, but the group’s control over fixed costs and variable compensation lessened the impact on underlying profit. While trading conditions remain difficult, Cenkos has increased its client base, invested in staff and retains a strong balance sheet so it should be well positioned to benefit once market activity recovers.
