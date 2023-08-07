Erweiterte Funktionen
Carr's Group - Weaker agriculture markets affect expectations
07.08.23 11:34
Edison Investment Research
External factors, US drought and excessive input prices, in the Speciality Agriculture business continue to weigh on volumes. As these reverse, strong market positions should help to drive activity back towards historical levels. With the Engineering division performing well the medium-term outlook is far more encouraging than the short-term market issues may suggest.
