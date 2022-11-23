Carr's Group - Publication of FY22 results delayed

Erweiterte Funktionen


The recent trading update from Carr’s Group notes that FY22 performance (year ended 3 September 2022) was in line with management expectations and ahead of FY21, while trading so far in FY23 has been in line with management expectations and ahead of FY22. There will be a delay to the publication of the group’s audited FY22 results because a separate audit of the associate that was sold as part of the disposal of the group’s Agricultural Supplies division is now required for independence reasons.

