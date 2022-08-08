Erweiterte Funktionen
Carr's Group - Coping well with commodity price rises
08.08.22 08:24
Edison Investment Research
Carr’s Group’s trading update for the 22 weeks ending 30 July 2022 notes that the overall trading performance for FY22 is in line with board expectations so we leave our estimates unchanged. The board states that the strategic review announced in December 2021 is nearing completion and it expects to make a separate announcement soon.
