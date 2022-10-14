Cantargia - Recruitment milestone achieved

Cantargia has announced it has recruited enough patients into both of its Phase I CAPAFOUR and Phase I/II CESTAFOUR trials to end enrolment. Both studies are investigating the company’s lead asset nadunolimab (CAN04) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) in CAPAFOUR and in advanced solid tumours in CESTAFOUR. With recruitment complete, management will progress the clinical development of CAN04 through the planning of a randomised trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), an indication that has shown promising results in the CESTAFOUR study. Additionally, the Phase I CIRIFOUR trial assessing CAN04 in combination with pembrolizumab will not continue as planned, with Cantargia looking to seek more cost-effective investigations. We view this as a sensible decision by management which may allow resources to be focused on valuable randomised studies. We continue to value Cantargia at SEK7.35bn or SEK44.0 per share.