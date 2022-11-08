Erweiterte Funktionen



Cantargia - New data support differentiation of nadunolimab




08.11.22 07:22
Edison Investment Research

Cantargia has presented new data concerning its IL1RAP-targeting antibody, nadunolimab (CAN04), which demonstrates the drug’s ability to reduce levels of tumour-promoting molecules in a pancreatic cancer (PDAC) microenvironment model. Similar reductions have been observed in PDAC and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients treated with nadunolimab. Importantly, an IL-1β targeting antibody showed no such effect (nadunolimab blocks both IL-1α and IL-1β activation). Investors will recall the failure of Novartis’s canakinumab (an anti-IL-1β antibody) to demonstrate meaningful survival benefits in Phase III trials for the treatment of NSCLC in October 2021. In our view, the newly presented data provide encouraging differentiation for nadunolimab’s mechanism of action (complete IL-1 pathway abrogation) in oncology. Our valuation of Cantargia is unchanged at SEK7.35bn or SEK44.0 per share.

Aktuell
Wichtige Börsennews: Grandiose Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
411% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3108 € 0,3414 € -0,0306 € -8,96% 08.11./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0006371126 A2JAZX 1,94 € 0,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,3112 € +0,19%  10:30
Berlin 0,3164 € -0,69%  10:59
München 0,3334 € -4,09%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,3108 € -8,96%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
576% Uran Hot Stock mit fantastischer Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...