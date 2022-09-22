Cantargia - First patient treated under CIRIFOUR trial

Finanztrends Video zu Platin



mehr >

Cantargia announced the first patient treatment under the extension arm of its Phase Ib clinical trial CIRIFOUR, evaluating lead asset CAN04 (IL1RAP-binding antibody, nadunolimab) as first-line treatment for non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and platinum-based chemotherapy. The study will recruit up to 24 patients and is designed to incorporate a dose escalation phase and an optional evaluation phase using the optimal dose. Each phase will recruit 12 patients. The objectives will be to assess safety, efficacy and effect on biomarkers. We see this as a positive development towards progression of Cantargia’s clinical programme. The study will be undertaken across five clinical sites in the United States, with the dose escalation phase expected to complete in 12 months.