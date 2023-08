Canacol Energy released its Q223 results on 10 August, which were in line with our full year expectations. Adjusted Q2 EBITDAX increased to US$60.7m, which represents a 10% increase year on year. This was driven primarily by a rise in netbacks, which increased to US$3.94/mcf in the quarter, compared to US$3.66/mcf in Q222. We are not changing our forecasts after these numbers.