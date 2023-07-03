Erweiterte Funktionen


Canacol Energy - Poised for strong growth




03.07.23 16:00
Edison Investment Research

Canacol Energy has solid visibility of its cash flows on the back of its long-term gas contracts. Production is set to ramp up significantly once a new pipeline is operational in 2024. This will allow the company to start generating significant cash flows, which will be used to grow the business and potentially give higher returns to shareholders. This is an exciting time for Canacol and investors should start focusing on potential returns. The shares are well backed by our asset valuation of C$23.7794/share.

