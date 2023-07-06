Erweiterte Funktionen
Cadence Minerals - A mispriced miner
06.07.23 09:20
Edison Investment Research
Cadence Minerals is a mining-focused investment company with unlisted investment assets that the market appears to be clearly mis-pricing. Its portfolio of public equities accounts for £10.2m of its £12.7m market cap, leaving an implied combined value of £2.5m for its 30% stake in the Amapá iron ore project and its minority stake in the Sonora lithium project. In our view each of these is worth more than this, and we believe a conservative base-case valuation of both to be £45m or 26p/share at their current stages of development. This values Cadence at 32.2p/share, more than four times its current valuation. Our high-case valuation is 57p/share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0775 €
|0,074 €
|0,0035 €
|+4,73%
|06.07./14:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJP0B151
|A2PRBH
|0,18 €
|0,072 €
Aktuell
