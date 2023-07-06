Erweiterte Funktionen



Cadence Minerals - A mispriced miner




06.07.23 09:20
Edison Investment Research

Cadence Minerals is a mining-focused investment company with unlisted investment assets that the market appears to be clearly mis-pricing. Its portfolio of public equities accounts for £10.2m of its £12.7m market cap, leaving an implied combined value of £2.5m for its 30% stake in the Amapá iron ore project and its minority stake in the Sonora lithium project. In our view each of these is worth more than this, and we believe a conservative base-case valuation of both to be £45m or 26p/share at their current stages of development. This values Cadence at 32.2p/share, more than four times its current valuation. Our high-case valuation is 57p/share.

Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt
Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0775 € 0,074 € 0,0035 € +4,73% 06.07./14:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJP0B151 A2PRBH 0,18 € 0,072 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0795 € +8,16%  15:36
Stuttgart 0,0775 € +4,73%  10:30
Berlin 0,0875 € -3,31%  17:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 217% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Cadence M: Lithium, Iron und a. 20.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...