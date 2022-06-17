CLIQ Digital - Strategic update and financials upgrade

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.06.22 11:54
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital has updated its business plan and lifted guidance, raising the FY22 revenue target from €210m to €250m, with EBITDA up from over €33m to over €38m. We have increased our forecasts, with FY23e revenue also raised (from €290m to €300m). This follows February’s upgrade, implying that its marketing approach continues to pay off. Management is targeting €500m of revenues by FY25, which, in our view, is demanding but achievable. The new packaged content offering will be marketed under the CLIQ.de brand and is designed to be simple but affordable, so well suited to a backdrop of pressure on household disposable income. The shares continue to trade at a sizeable discount to peers.

