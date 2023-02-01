CLIQ Digital - Progress made against KPIs

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.23 10:56
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital’s FY22 update showed strong year-on-year growth across all KPIs, as it continues to roll out its subscription-based bundled-content streaming services. The results were broadly in line with our expectations and CLIQ finished the year with a stronger-than-expected net cash position of €10m. Looking ahead, driven by continued investment into marketing and content, management expects FY23 revenue and EBITDA to exceed €345m and €50m, respectively, reflecting growth of at least 25% and 15%. We will update our numbers following the publication of the annual report, scheduled for 21 February.

