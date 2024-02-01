Erweiterte Funktionen



CLIQ Digital - More profitable customers in FY23




01.02.24 11:08
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital’s FY23 trading update showed sales coming in below both management’s guidance and our forecasts, although EBITDA was in line. Management noted a slower ramp-up in revenue than was expected despite higher marketing expenditure to drive new customers to the platform. Expansion into new markets and the launch of its low-cost German platform, cliq.de, demonstrate good operational progress made in FY23. Despite the revenue miss, CLIQ delivered good year-on-year growth in revenue and EBITDA, driven by continued development of its bundled content offering and growing marketing expenditure. CLIQ’s strong cash generation resulted in an improved net cash position at end-FY23 of €16m. We will update our forecasts following the publication of the annual report, scheduled for 22 February, at which point management will also provide its outlook for FY24.

Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip in Deutschland bohrbereit finanziert durch EU
Neuer 242% Copper Hot Stock nach 6.191% mit Southern Copper ($SCOO)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,10 € 19,30 € -0,20 € -1,04% 01.02./14:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A35JS40 A35JS4 31,95 € 13,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,14 € -14,93%  14:40
Hamburg 22,40 € +0,45%  31.01.24
Berlin 22,40 € +0,45%  31.01.24
München 22,60 € 0,00%  31.01.24
Xetra 19,10 € -1,04%  14:19
Stuttgart 19,14 € -1,44%  14:15
Düsseldorf 18,92 € -2,17%  12:30
Frankfurt 18,92 € -2,57%  12:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung. Neuer 250% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3964 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 14:02
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...