CLIQ Digital - Focusing on more profitable subscribers
08.08.23 12:20
Edison Investment Research
CLIQ Digital delivered robust growth in H123, with 37% year-on-year growth in both revenue and EBITDA at a maintained margin of 15.8%. Growth continues to be driven by growing marketing spend and investment into evolving the bundled content offering. Given a more competitive bidding market, management is focusing on acquiring customers with a higher lifetime value to create a more profitable subscriber base. Management has reiterated both its FY23 and mid-term FY25 guidance and our headline forecasts remain unchanged. Despite CLIQ’s share price performance faring better than the peer average valuation, it remains at a significant discount to peers on both EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. In our view there continues to be significant upside to the current share price on our current estimates.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,90 €
|22,50 €
|-0,60 €
|-2,67%
|08.08./20:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HHJR3
|A0HHJR
|33,55 €
|15,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,90 €
|-2,67%
|18:44
|Stuttgart
|21,85 €
|-2,89%
|16:04
|Xetra
|21,60 €
|-3,79%
|17:36
|München
|22,65 €
|-3,82%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|22,00 €
|-3,93%
|10:24
|Berlin
|22,35 €
|-4,28%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|21,35 €
|-4,47%
|19:31
|Hamburg
|22,35 €
|-4,49%
|08:16
= Realtime
