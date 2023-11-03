CLIQ Digital - Diversifying marketing channels

CLIQ Digital continues to deliver good progress as it focuses on conversions through its customer base through its bundled content offering. In 9M23, revenue and EBITDA grew by 25% year-on-year to €242m and €39m respectively, at a maintained margin of 15.9%. CLIQ’s focus on acquiring more profitable customers with a higher lifetime value is delivering progress against key performance indicators, including growth of 21% in the customer base value. Our estimates remain unchanged, while management has reiterated its FY23 and mid-term FY25 guidance. CLIQ continues to trade at a significant discount to our peer group across EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. Our implied share price comes to €62, reflecting continuing upside to the current price on our estimates.