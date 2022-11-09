Erweiterte Funktionen



CLIQ Digital - Continuing to execute on strategy




09.11.22 11:02
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital delivered strong revenue growth and record EBITDA in 9M22, as targeted marketing spend continued to drive the take up of its subscription-based multi-content streaming services. The results were boosted by particularly strong year-on-year growth in North America of 117%. We have raised our FY22 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 10% and 15%, respectively, to reflect the strong growth delivered year to date, while noting that management has left its formal guidance unchanged. CLIQ.de, the new German multi-content portal, to be priced at €6.99 per month, will be launched on 15 December after extended stress testing. The shares continue to trade at a marked discount to the peer group.

