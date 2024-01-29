Britvic - Strong Christmas trading boosts Q124

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Britvic":

Britvic delivered an encouraging start to FY24 with robust Q124 results that showed good revenue progression, reflecting the strength of its brand portfolio. Group revenue growth of 8.1% was driven by positive trends in both price and volumes and was broad-based across Britvic’s geographies, continuing the positive momentum from FY23. Particularly strong growth in Brazil reflects the success of the Extra Power acquisition. Britvic reported robust trading over the important Christmas period, with revenue growth of 12.1% and volumes up 6.4% in December. The company continues to invest in its brands, including a refresh of Pepsi, and consequently is confident in achieving FY24 market expectations.